FOUR KILOMETRE RADIUS

New app to give farmers real time weather updates

Yara has reached out to the Central Economic Bloc for a partnership in setting up soil testing and knowledge exchange centres to boost agricultural productivity

In Summary

• The App, developed in collaboration with software development company IBM, was introduced to the CECs during the forum

• The weather mobile tool is available on android stores

by TRIZZA KIMANI News Reporter
News
12 August 2019 - 00:00
Yara East Africa limited country manager William Ngeno (right) and Fred Nyambare in charge of digital farming explain to Agriculture CECs (left to right) Albert Mwaniki (Murang'a), Caroh Mutiga (Meru) and Jackline Njogu (Kirinyaga) how to access farm weather app on their phones at the mountain Breeze hotel in Embu on August 9
SMART FARMING: Yara East Africa limited country manager William Ngeno (right) and Fred Nyambare in charge of digital farming explain to Agriculture CECs (left to right) Albert Mwaniki (Murang'a), Caroh Mutiga (Meru) and Jackline Njogu (Kirinyaga) how to access farm weather app on their phones at the mountain Breeze hotel in Embu on August 9
Image: /COURTESY

Farmers will be able to predict weather more accurately and in real-time within 4km radius using a new app.

Yara Farm weather app will also enable farmers and other users to save and access weather information of up to four different locations within the country.

Speaking during the launch in Embu, the app designer, Fridah Oyaro, said users can share information gathered from the app with other users on different mobile phone messaging platforms even if they don't have access to the internet or smartphones.

 
 

Yara East Africa country manager William Ng’eno told eight-county executive members from Kiambu, Nyandarua, Murang’a, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Embu, Meru and Tharaka Nithi that soil testing is the key to unlocking the country’s food security potential.

The forum was convened to brief the ministers of the company’s new initiative to work with counties on smallholder farmer empowerment on effective fertiliser use for improved crop quality and yields.

“Fertiliser usage in Africa is low, with the average use in Kenya standing at 30kg per hectare, compared to the world average of 150kg and Yara’s approach is based on understanding farmers' needs and offering cost-effective solutions that not only increase yield significantly but are also friendly to the environment,” Ng’eno said.

The CECs welcomed the app, saying it was a timely intervention..

“Proliferation of smart forms means that every farmer can have access to the Farmweather App that gives them info on the weather so that they can make timely decisions,” Murang’a CEC Albert Mwaniki said.

Ng’eno asked for more partnership with the county governments through the Ministry of Agriculture, farmers and research firms.

He said Yara relies on county executives’ knowledge of their counties to tailor-make fertiliser solutions and other technologies that will benefit farmers.

MORE:

Expensive seeds crush farmers’ relief of rains finally falling

Both levels of government should assess the situation of rural farmers, avail affordable seeds
Opinion
3 months ago

Busia to support 13 farmers' groups

Vulnerable groups to be given first priority, farmers to be taught modern agricultural techniques
Counties
1 month ago

Farmers' Sh4bn unused as they hoard cheap maize

Farmers await better offers after NCPB's prices drop from Sh3,200 to Sh2,600-Sh2,800.
News
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by TRIZZA KIMANI News Reporter
News
12 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    14h ago Corridors of Power

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  3. Palestinians and Israeli police clash at Jerusalem holy site
    13h ago World

  4. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    2mo ago Africa

  5. 57 killed in Tanzania fuel tanker blast
    1d ago Africa

Latest Videos