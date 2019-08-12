MP blasts Ruto for 'using proxies to campaign early'

Deputy President William Ruto has been told to stop using proxies to undermine President Uhuru Kenyatta by engaging in premature campaigns.

Nyeri town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu on Friday said they will counter those engaged in premature politics 'politically'.

The MP, who is from the Kieleweke faction, spoke during the launch of Youth Empowerment Centre in Nyeri town.

“We will not allow anybody to engage in politics against the President’s instructions at this time,” he said.

Wambugu said he will not allow anyone to visit Nyeri town and engage in premature politics saying only those bringing and speaking about development will be allowed.

Wambugu said leaders embarked on politicking soon after the last general elections.

Only two years have elapsed but one would think the country was heading for elections next month, he said.

He told the youth not to allow people to tell them about their 2022 ambitions when they still do not have jobs.

“When you see the President getting annoyed, I can tell you for a fact that it is because of such nonsense."

The legislator said Ruto has been moving around the country with a lineup of politicians who campaign for him but he steers clear of politics saying it is time to work.

This, he said, is taking Kenyans for fools.

“What makes it so terrible is that the person who is leading this drama is the President’s own deputy and because he is doing it though proxies he thinks Kenyans do not see what he is doing.”

He said the DP usually facilitates 10 or 20 MPs to accompany him for political events.

Ruto smiles happily as the MPs sing his praises and sit quietly as they campaign for his presidential bid, Wambugu said.

"He sits attentively as they insult Opposition leader Raila Odinga, who is working with the President and watches silently as these MPs directly attack the war his boss has initiated against corruption."

The DP, Wambugu said, does not reprimand the MPs but goes ahead to speak as though nothing has happened, "then enumerates the development work he and Uhuru are doing and how close they are".

The MP condemned the DP's messages to leaders to stop campaigning and serve first, saying "Ruto thinks he’s the only smart guy in the room and that all other Kenyans, including his boss, are stupid”.

Edited by R.Wamochie