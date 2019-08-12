Mombasa - Nairobi expressway project cost inflated by 67%

“Fresh consultations will be required which will inform compensation for affected persons. Currently we cannot even say who will be affected because the route has not been decided,” a source within government, who sought anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, told the Star.

KeNHA which is the contractor however insists there is land for the project.

“Land had been identified along the old alignment but issues arose over bringing down a lot of facilities along the road. We have now found land fully off Mombasa road,” director general Peter Mundinia told the Star.

He said the government is however looking to undertake the project as a Public-Private Partnership to avoid piling up public debt.

“After the whole issue of saying the debt is too high, we now have to approach the project as a PPP rather than the government borrowing more with our already burgeoning debt,” Mundinia said.

The Transport Ministry has also distanced itself from the US$3billion cost placed on the multi-billion highway with CS James Macharia insisting the country has no contractual commitment to the project, hence no costs can be linked to the project.

“How can we talk about figures for a non existent transaction?,” CS Macharia paused to an inquiry by the Star on the costing of the project to be funded by the US Exim Bank.