Kibera court official wants to succeed Okoth

A Kibera court official has joined the already crowded Kibera by-election, whose date is yet to be announced.

Wiliam Ojijo Obama declared his candidature on Friday.

Speaking to the Star in Kibera, Obama said he was born a Kibera and was keen to ensure residents are not dominated by the outsiders.

“I have decided to join the race because I am shocked by how things are happening. I am seeing outsiders crowding Kibera on the ground that they want to succeed former MP Ken Okoth, I want to say that I am in the race to stay,” he told the Star.

He said that he was in frequent communication with other ODM leaders to get the way forward.

“Already I am in frequent communications with my colleagues from the ODM so that we all get assured that the nominations will be free and fair, I will be contesting on an ODM ticket,” he told the Star.

Obama is a law graduate from a US University and says he will use the law to fix the injustices in Kibera.

He is also a communication specialist and has served as the head of communications in Kibera law courts.

“The problem facing Kibera can be easily get solved by law, education, justice, and consultations. Many of our young kids have been subjected to torture and discrimination. I think I am in a position to fix this,” he told the Star.

The Kibera constituency seat fell vacant after the area MP Ken Okoth succumbed to cancer.

He said he was in consultation with Rosemary Odinga to get the way forward.

Other leaders who have been tipped to vie for the seat are Edwin Sifuna, Elizabeth Ongor, Ochieng Jera and Imra Okoth among others.