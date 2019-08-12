Devolution PS tells youth to use internet to create jobs

•The PS wants the youth to take advantage of the digital space to improve their lots
The youth should take advantage of government-initiated IT infrastructure in the country to generate self-employment to improve their lot, a PS has said.
Speaking in West Pokot as he launched a government-built Youth Empowerment Centre to mark the UN's International Youth Day yesterday, Devolution and ASALs PS Micah Powon said the internet has rapidly changed world of employment and office-based work.
" Across the globe, the office and employment set-up we have known for decades, is rapidly transforming. Opportunities for big money are now internet driven with virtually no physical encounter between employee and employer," Powon said.
The IT infrastructure that the government has spread out across the country, Powon said, could turn the tide on economic desperation among the youth if well leveraged on.
"It shall enable our youth to access online opportunities, acquire new skills necessary in contemporary world" explained the PS.
He said that with the changing work environment, the young people must exploit the massive opportunities the unending space the internet has opened to better their fortunes through creativity.
The Jubilee government launched an online platform known as 'Ajira' in 2016, which ICT CS Joe Mucheru billed as seeking to create over 1 million jobs.
Powon urged county governments to offer favorable employment opportunities to young people and work alongside the National government to enhance transition to higher education levels.
The well-equipped IT complex is a resource centre and provides a mix of free and heavily subsidised bureau services.
The project, which is based at Alale, the county's largest administrative division, was hailed as a significant step in availing new opportunities to youths even in remote areas.
It will also focus on developing shared infrastructure for transport,water and power,in a bid to usher lasting peace.
Alale is the county's largest administrative division,occupying 1571 square kilometres.
He lauded the Empowerment Centre as a tool to dissuade the youth from violence, early marriages and poverty.
The PS also sensationally claimed that the youthful population was increasing in the area due to the low use of contraceptives, citing the results of a 2015 study released in 2017 by the National Council for Population and Development.
The Kenya National Adolescents and Youth Survey put West Pokot's population growth rate at 5.2 per cent in 2013, compared with the national at 2.9 per cent.
The PS observed that youthful population is an asset as long as the right investment is made in their health,skills development and employment prospects.