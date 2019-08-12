Devolution PS tells youth to use internet to create jobs

The youth should take advantage of government-initiated IT infrastructure in the country to generate self-employment to improve their lot, a PS has said.

Speaking in West Pokot as he launched a government-built Youth Empowerment Centre to mark the UN's International Youth Day yesterday, Devolution and ASALs PS Micah Powon said the internet has rapidly changed world of employment and office-based work.

" Across the globe, the office and employment set-up we have known for decades, is rapidly transforming. Opportunities for big money are now internet driven with virtually no physical encounter between employee and employer," Powon said.

The IT infrastructure that the government has spread out across the country, Powon said, could turn the tide on economic desperation among the youth if well leveraged on.

"It shall enable our youth to access online opportunities, acquire new skills necessary in contemporary world" explained the PS.

He said that with the changing work environment, the young people must exploit the massive opportunities the unending space the internet has opened to better their fortunes through creativity.