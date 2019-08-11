Ruto dismisses Uhuru-Raila BBI, calls for focus on Big 4 agenda

Deputy President William Ruto has indirectly hit out at ODM leader Raila Odinga and one of his most loyal allies, National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale for debating BBI and Punguza Mizigo respectively.

In a tweet on Sunday, the DP also criticised those debating over Punguza Mizigo and the 2022 presidential race.

He said, "The Jubilee administration will not be distracted from delivering on our manifesto and HE's (His Excellency's) Big 4 plan by those engaged in the raging debate on Punguza Mizigo, BBI or the 2022," he said.

"They should be objective,truthful and conduct an honest conversation that is in the best interest of all."

The Building Bridges Initiative was born after the Handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila.

Raila's ODM last month dismissed Punguza Mizigo and urged Kenyans to wait for the outcome of BBI.

Meanwhile, Duale has openly endorsed a public vote to alter the country’s system of government.

The Garissa Township MP on Friday maintained he will support a referendum to introduce a parliamentary system of government to end what he described as “post-presidential election chaos”

ODM criticised Punguza Mizigo, saying that from the onset, it had noted a "complete departure by the IEBC from the precedent it set in signature verification for a similar process in 2017 with the Okoa Kenya Bill presented by the CORD Coalition".

"It seems the IEBC will apply different standards for the same exercise depending on who is presenting the signatures," ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna said.

"It is also critical to point out that constitution making or amendment must always be people driven and result from the widest possible consultations with Kenyans of all walks of life which third way did not bother to attempt."