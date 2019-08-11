Matiang'i declares ruthless operation to flash out drug peddlers at the Coast

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i has said drug peddlers are to blame for the rising incidences of insecurity in the coastal region.

Matiang'i said the government will carry out an operation to deal with drug peddlers and traffickers who include powerful individuals.

He said the government is going to start a ruthless exercise to flash out all drug peddlers.

"We are commencing an unprecedented effort to deal with this issue of drug peddling. It is going to be a painful exercise, but we are prepared to start the journey," Matiang'i said.

The CS said the government is ready to do what it takes to ensure that security is restored in the area.

"We have lived with this thing for a very long time and we are going to the farthest extent, even if it is reorganising the government's security force structures to address this problem," Matiang'i said.

He spoke in Mombasa on Sunday as he toured the region after a recent attack.

The CS was accompanied by Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai alongside local leaders.

Matiang'i added that local leaders have promised to support him in the war on drugs which has affected many youths.

The CS said the crackdown will not be hindered by influential people.

The CS said youths are being misused by the people who are after money, making their lives miserable.

"We cannot surrender our country to thugs. We cannot surrender the lives of our young people to drug dealers who are making money at the expense of our children," The CS said.

The coastal tour comes after eight people were injured in a Monday night attack by at least 30 youths around Lake View area of Bamburi, Nyali constituency.

The gang, part of the Wakali Kwanza group, wore reflectors and appeared at Bashir School from the direction of Soweto village.