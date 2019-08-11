Ex Taveta MP Basil Criticos' son dies in Nairobi

The son of former Taveta MP Basil Criticos is dead.

Alexander Thomas Criticos,32, died of undisclosed ailment at his Nairobi home on Friday.

Confirming his demise,the former legislator disputed claims that his son committed suicide.

Earlier, claims were that he had committed suicide.

"He definitely did not commit suicide. He died in Nairobi. He has been battling with this disease for the last 4 years and had just returned from South Africa for treatment," Criticos told the Star on text.

"It was just an illness which I do not want to disclose publicly," he added.

Criticos said the body was taken Lee Funeral home.