FIGHTING POACHING

Elephant tusks worth Sh10m seized in Nyandarua

In Summary

• Police officers posing as his customers managed to arrest him as his colleague managed to escape.

• Police are still looking for the second suspect who escaped.

News
11 August 2019 - 13:59
Crime scene
Crime scene
Image: /THE STAR

A 42-year-old man, David Ndegwa, is in police custody waiting to be arraigned  after being nabbed with 100kg of elephant tusks worth Sh10 million..

Ndegwa was arrested on Saturday in Nyandarua after a tip-off from the public.

Police officers posing as his customers arrested him and his colleague escaped.

Police are still looking for the second suspect who escaped.

The arrest comes a week after KWS officers recovered ivory tusks weighing 14kg and arrested two suspects in Naivasha.

Two arrested with 14kg elephant tusks

Drama unfolds as suspects riding a motorcycle try to flee
Counties
1 week ago

Police used the same tactic, posing as customers who wanted to buy tusks.

The two were arrested on Friday at Maches centre along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway by the officers acting as potential customers.

Drama unfolded as the two suspects riding a motorcycle tried to flee.

KWS assistant director in charge of Central Rift region Aggrey Maumo said the officers laid a trap by pretending to be customers.

More: 

Two hospitalised after separate elephant attacks in Baringo

Doctor says one was discharged, 'other one sustained extensive chest and left arm injuries'.
News
1 day ago

Two nabbed with 36kg elephant tusks in Makueni

Two suspects were arrested on Friday in Kambu, Makueni, with elephant tusks weighing 36kg.The Kenya Wildlife Service said the suspects have been ...
News
11 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
News
11 August 2019 - 13:59

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    4h ago Corridors of Power

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  3. 57 killed in Tanzania fuel tanker blast
    1d ago Africa

  4. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    2mo ago Africa

  5. US financier Jeffrey Epstein 'found dead in cell'
    22h ago World

Latest Videos