Elephant tusks worth Sh10m seized in Nyandarua

A 42-year-old man, David Ndegwa, is in police custody waiting to be arraigned after being nabbed with 100kg of elephant tusks worth Sh10 million..
Ndegwa was arrested on Saturday in Nyandarua after a tip-off from the public.
Police officers posing as his customers arrested him and his colleague escaped.
Police are still looking for the second suspect who escaped.
The arrest comes a week after KWS officers recovered ivory tusks weighing 14kg and arrested two suspects in Naivasha.
Police used the same tactic, posing as customers who wanted to buy tusks.
The two were arrested on Friday at Maches centre along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway by the officers acting as potential customers.
Drama unfolded as the two suspects riding a motorcycle tried to flee.
KWS assistant director in charge of Central Rift region Aggrey Maumo said the officers laid a trap by pretending to be customers.