Elephant tusks worth Sh10m seized in Nyandarua

A 42-year-old man, David Ndegwa, is in police custody waiting to be arraigned after being nabbed with 100kg of elephant tusks worth Sh10 million..

Ndegwa was arrested on Saturday in Nyandarua after a tip-off from the public.

Police officers posing as his customers arrested him and his colleague escaped.

Police are still looking for the second suspect who escaped.

The arrest comes a week after KWS officers recovered ivory tusks weighing 14kg and arrested two suspects in Naivasha.