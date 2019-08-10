Ward Rep opposes recess over peanut payments

A two term Ward Rep in Kisii County Assembly yesterday termed house recessses a waste opportunity for them to make money in the House.

He said they earn peanuts as salaries and talking in the Assembly makes them them deal with the vagaries of the economy.

Protus Nyaramba (Bomariba) told the House Speaker David that Ward Reps earn too little to idle away with their wives and children at home.

He said the legislators ,in their current recess are already in the US on a paid tour " yet here we are being dismissed to idle away with no money,"

."Mr Speaker Members of County Assembly we are operating on a similar calender as that of the National Assembly which may drive us into poverty.

Our Mps are earn comparatively higher than the peanuts we eke talking here and that is why these long recesses are not adding value to us in the final tally," Aramba said.

The Ward Rep suggested a change in the County Assembly calendars to reduce the" too many useless recesses".

"Mr Speaker we are having unnecessarily breaks that are not adding value to this house and my own suggestion it is time that the House Committee on Procedures and Rules was tasked to make ammends on the our calender," Aramba stated.

Nominated Ward Beatrice Toel however told the recess weary Aramba that he is among those in the Assembly whose wives live in the city and should check out and enjoy her "food".

"Members capitalise on this time go home to taste your wives' food, it is better than what you re eating around.

They are good people to spend time with in moments like or can go and catch up with the electorate if you don't have one ," she said.

The Ward Reps will be away for a one month recess and will return on 10th next month.