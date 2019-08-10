Tough balancing act as BBI ends hearings

The Building Bridges team is walking a tightrope, striking a balance between achieving short-term political gains and durable solutions to the country's problems.

The BBI team finished collecting views from Kenyans on Friday against the backdrop of growing pressure from the political class to hold a referendum to change governance structure and add executive positions.

However, the leading political parties have given the 14-member team a wide berth, not submitting views and raising speculations about their actual law change game plan.

Analysts argue that their non-appearance snub is deliberate so they don't appear to be setting a referendum agenda for the BBI, whose formation they were party to.

The BBI team is the product of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga's March 9, 2018, handshake that brokered a political truce.

Many people had expected their political parties, Jubilee and ODM, to lead the pack in making suggestions.

While Uhuru and Raila have separately, for instance, said the country needs a new system of governance to redress inequalities, they have not made any direct proposals to the team.

However, the two parties already have hinted at the possibility of a referendum to reconfigure the system of governance; they have not submitted their views to the Senator Yusuf Haji-led panel.

The absence of the big parties from the BBI table has triggered concerns about whether there was a referendum deal between the President and Raila when they struck a pact last year.