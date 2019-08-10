Rugby players Wanyama, Olaba slapped with 15 year-imprisonment over gang rape

Two rugby players have been slapped with a 15 year imprisonment after they were found guilty of gang rape.

Rugby players slapped with 15 year-imprisonment over gang rape

The two Alex Mahaga and Frank Wanyama were on Thursday found guilty of rapping a musician last year at the Highrise Estate.

The Court was told that the two Kenya Harlequin FC players raped the singer overnight on her birthday at Seefar Apartments in Highrise, Nairobi, on February 10 last year.

Since the judgment was read in camera, their lawyer Wafula Simiyu told the Star that chief magistrate Martha Mutuku said she went with the defendant's version of events.

“In her judgment, no one was present at the house except for the three of them. The action of the accused of deleting the sex tape they made was an expression of guilt on the part of the accused,” Simiyu said.

Simiyu said lady Justice Mutuku found the sexually assaulted musician’s testimony more believable than that of the accused.

The lawyer further revealed that the magistrate held that there was no express consent of intercourse.