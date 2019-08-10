Rapist pleads guilty, to be sentenced next week

A man charged with hitting a secondary school student with a blunt object on her head, strangling her and raping her has pleaded guilty to the offence.

Orenge Timothy pleaded guilty before Makadara Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga and said that he committed the offence accidentally as he had desire for sex.

He is accused of attacking a secondary school girl identified as M on August 4 in Kayole within Nairobi County.

As he committed the offence, he asked her to explain to him why it was difficult for his manhood to penetrate her private parts and the complainant told him that she was a virgin.

Luckily, the complainant saw two people walking towards their direction, shouted for help and was assisted.

The accused person later told her female teacher who took her to Mihanag’o police post and reported the matter.

A parade was conducted and the girl successfully identified the rapist.

Nyaga directed him to be detained at the police station for a week before he is taken back to court for sentencing.