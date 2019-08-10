Ngilu reshuffles chief officers to enhance services

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu on Friday reshuffled chief officers in her administration to enhancing efficiency in service delivery.

Economic Planning chief officer Justus Kalii was appointed to act as the same capacity in the department of Trade, Cooperative and Investment.

Public service chief officer Clement Munyithya swapped places with his environment and natural resources counterpart John Kimanga.

The move followed the rejection of two chief officers by the county assembly on Wednesday. MCAs rejected Mulaimu Mavusyu and Kitheka who had been nominated to serve as chief officers for Trade and Roads departments respectively.

A statement from Ngilu’s press team said the changes take immediate effect.