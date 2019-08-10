WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

Ngilu reshuffles chief officers to enhance services

Move follows MCAs decision to reject nominees to fill vacant slots

In Summary

•The changes take effect immediately and come on the heels of rejection of new chief officers by Kitui assembly.

•In the changes Munyithya of traded swaps place with Eng. Kimang of Environment

by MUSEMBI NZENGU News Correspondent
News
10 August 2019 - 00:00
Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu at a past function in Mutha town
CHANGES; Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu at a past function in Mutha town
Image: MUSEMBI NZENGU

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu on Friday reshuffled chief officers in her administration to enhancing efficiency in service delivery.

Economic Planning chief officer Justus Kalii was appointed to act as the same capacity in the department of Trade, Cooperative and Investment.

Public service chief officer Clement Munyithya swapped places with his environment and natural resources counterpart John Kimanga.

The move followed the rejection of two chief officers by the county assembly on Wednesday. MCAs rejected Mulaimu Mavusyu and Kitheka who had been nominated to serve as chief officers for Trade and Roads departments respectively.

A statement from Ngilu’s press team said the changes take immediate effect.

