MKU to rebrand post-graduate training to enhance quality

Mount Kenya University is set to rebrand its research programmes and post-graduate training to enhance the integrity of its PhD students.

The institution’s founder and chairman Simon Gicharu said plans are at an advanced stage to kick off the overhaul, noting that the university has already established a post-graduate centre at its Nairobi campus to facilitate the rebranding.

Speaking on Friday during the institution's 16th graduation ceremony, Gicharu said the institution is keen on enhancing the quality of training to ensure all postgraduate students acquire legitimate PhDs on completion of their studies.

At the event, 6,666 graduands were conferred with degrees, diplomas and certificates in various fields of study at Happy Valley grounds in Thika.

“I know most of the graduands who have graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree will pursue their postgraduate studies. That’s why I have instructed the university management to initiate the process of rebranding our postgraduate training,” Gicharu said.

The founder said the new state-of-the-art postgraduate centre in Nairobi is well equipped with seminar rooms, a resource centre, consultation rooms and a modern video conferencing room dubbed the Zoom Room.

The facility will be the mother of all centres, he said, noting that plans to open similar centres in all its campuses and Open, Distant and E-learning (ODEL) centres are in the offing.

“The facility is equipped with the requisite modern infrastructure that will enable our postgraduate students, especially those who are abroad, to meet and consult with their supervisors via web technology."

He added, “This technology is particularly convenient for our postgraduate students who may wish to make presentations from their locations because it saves time, expenses and overheads associated with travelling."

The chairman noted that the resource centre incorporates a library with the latest editions of research textbooks and an e-learning section with computers equipped with statistical software to aid in data analysis.

“The resource centre also has the originality checker software that postgraduate students can use to check the originality of their work before submitting it for examination."

The facility also has private rooms for use by students who prefer complete privacy during their study time, he said.

Meanwhile, Gicharu urged graduands to uphold high levels of integrity and take advantage of unexploited opportunities in the innovation and entrepreneurship world to generate income.

“Don’t be like the corrupt individuals who use unscrupulous means to acquire wealth and to satisfy their selfish ends. Don’t be in a hurry to get rich."

