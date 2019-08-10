MCAs reject Obado's list of service board members

Migori Governor Okoth Obado will be forced to pick new nominees for the county public service board after assembly rejected his list.

On Wednesday, MCAs rejected Obado’s list of six board members.

Chair of the Committee on Labour and Social Welfare and Suna Central MCA Christopher Onanda said they had vetted the six nominees on July 12, but when they tabled them they were roundly rejected.

“Members termed regional balance and diversity in the profession as the reason for rejection," Onanda said.

The Wednesday rejection comes after the Luhya community in Migori through their council of elders moved to Kisumu Labour and Relations Court seeking the list quashed over what they termed as marginalisation.

Businessman Alfred Mudeizi and Okello Kiboko, who are among the petitioners, said the community had initiated dialogue with the governor over employment and moved to court to challenge his nomination after they were ignored.

The two said while Luos are a majority at over 70 per cent of the population in Migori, followed by Kuria at slightly over 20 per cent, the rest are mostly Luhyas.

Obado will now have to make fresh nominations and forward the names for vetting by the county assembly.