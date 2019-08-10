OFFENCE

Manager accused of stealing Sh1 million airtime cards

Agnes Nzioka denied the charges before Kibera Senior Principal Magistrate Derrick Kuto.

In Summary

• She said she was a citizen of good intentions and she was a first-time offender hence the need for lenient bond terms.

by CLAUSE MASIKA
News
10 August 2019 - 00:00
Agnes at Kibera court yesterday.
Agnes at Kibera court yesterday.
Image: CLAUSE MASIKA

A manager of a private company was yesterday charged with stealing airtime cards and other properties worth Sh1 million from the company at the Sarit centre.

Agnes Nzioka denied the charges before Kibera Senior Principal Magistrate Derrick Kuto.

She is accused of stealing assorted Airtel cards worth Sh600,000 and Sh500,000 from Sheer Logic Management Consultants Company based at the Sarit Centre in Westlands within Nairobi County.

She committed the offence on July 4 and after that never reported to work for almost four days, forcing the management to suspect her, investigate her and realise that she had stolen the items.

Yesterday, Nzioka said she suffered a lot of humiliation and embarrassment from the company’s management.

She said she was a citizen of good intentions and she was a first-time offender hence the need for lenient bond terms.

She requested for a bond not exceeding Sh 100,000

Kuto released her on a bond of Sh400,000 and a cash bail of Sh300,000 with the surety of the same amount.

Kuto directed the matter to be mentioned on August 26.

The magistrate also directed the matter to be heard on October 23.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CLAUSE MASIKA
News
10 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    20h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Huawei unveils its own operating system after restrictions
    11h ago World

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  4. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    2mo ago Africa

  5. Four dead and two injured in California stabbing rampage
    1d ago World

Latest Videos