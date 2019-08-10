LSK wants Parliament to apologise to Zulekha

The Law Society of Kenya wants parliament to apologise to Kwale Woman Rep Zulekha Hassan.

The MP last week was kicked out for attending the proceedings with her five-month-old infant.

LSK said the act was unfair and discriminatory to not only the MP but also to the infant.

"To imagine that Zulekha and her infant were manhandled in the process is appalling and speaks volumes on the state of maternal and child health rights in Kenya vis-a-vis employment. As the country makes tremendous strides toward universal health coverage, maternal and child health should be at the core of its mandate," the statement quotes.

LSK said that breastfeeding provides unique health benefits to both the mother and more so the child since it is the healthiest way to start a life. The World Health Organisation recommends exclusive breastfeeding for infants up to six months and thereafter diet supplemented breastfeeding up to two years, they said.

"This incident happening during the breastfeeding week speaks of the indifference to breastfeeding despite the known benefits and legal cushions," LSK stated.

They said that this incident highlights the challenges lactating working mothers face in politics and generally leadership throughout the nation.

LSK asked Parliament to lead by example and provide a conducive working environment for breastfeeding staff.

They said that the number of women being employed in their childbearing years is increasing due to women empowerment and youth participation.

"The same August House is processing the Breastfeeding Bill 2017, and no doubt should lead from the front on protection and safeguards to breastfeeding mothers who work."