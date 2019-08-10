DENIED CHARGES

Eight deny stealing Sh68 million from UN and Safaricom

They appeared before Kiambu senior magistrate Stella Atambo.

In Summary

•The magistrate ordered each of them to be released on a cash bail of Sh1 million pending the hearing of the case on September 19.

by ALPHONCE MUNGAHU
News
10 August 2019 - 05:00
Crime scene
Crime scene
Image: /THE STAR

Eight people have been charged with conspiring to steal more than Sh68 million from various companies.

Hiram Mbuthia, Leonard Ng'ng'a, Patrick Gabantu Emmanuel, Abdul Razak Rajab, Zahara Ahned, Arrnold Orupia Okello, Allan Mainan Kuria and Patrick Mwangi Mwai all denied the charges before Kiambu senior magistrate Stella Atambo.

She ordered each of them to be released on a cash bail of Sh1 million pending the hearing of the case on September 19.

The prosecution alleges that on diverse dates between October 26 and 28, 2018, in Nairobi county, the accused jointly with others not before court, conspired and stole Sh57,179,986, from Stima, Ukulima, Safaricom, Nyati, Tembo, Achievers, Elimu, United Nations (UN), Bandari, Kenpipe and Boresha all being Saccos in the country.

All the accused allegedly stole  Sh6,096302, Sh4,358,767 and further Sh2,034,87 and also Sh6,880,250, Sh2,957,581, Sh3,436,714, Sh3,715,593, Sh4,445,038 and Sh1,545,177 from the same companies.    

