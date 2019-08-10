Driver and conductor of ZamZam bus arrested over passenger's death

They are facing murder charges.

In Summary

• Investigations indicates that the same vehicle with registration KCC 021A was involved last year in a similar case along Thika Road

• The two Naphtali Fondo and Alex Gikonyo are in police custody waiting to be arraigned.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
10 August 2019 - 15:41
Driver and conductor of Zam Zam Sacco have been arrested.
Police have arrested the driver and conductor of a ZamZam bus that was involved in the death of a passenger.

Police said passenger Gerald Kimondo was pushed from a moving vehicle by the two matatu operators causing his death.

The two, Naphtali Fondo and Alex Gikonyo, are in police custody waiting to be arraigned.

They face murder charges.

Investigations indicate that the same vehicle with registration KCC 021A was involved last year in a similar case along Thika Road near Safari Park Hotel where a 20-year-old Doreen Kinya was pushed out of the vehicle.

Doreen was a student at Nairobi Institute of Business Studies college.

