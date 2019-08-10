DCI officers arrest two Embu cops for assaulting civilian

Directiorate of Criminal Investigations officers have arrested two police officers for assaulting and handcuffing an unidentified man.

According to the DCI, the two officers failed to give justifiable evidence to warrant their actions.

In a tweet on Saturday, the DCI noted that the two officers, Lewis Kinyua of Kambakia Police Post and Lincoln Njeru of the General Service Unit were arrested in Embu town.

"Two @PoliceKE Constables; Lewis Kinyua of Kambakia Police Post and Lincoln Njeru of GSU were last night arrested in Embu Town for assaulting and handcuffing a man without any justifiable reasons. Upon interrogation, they failed to explain the purpose of the arrest. Enquiries ongoing," the tweet from the Criminal Investigation unit reads.

The DCI is yet to give details on when and where the incident took place or when they will be arraigned.

Police officers are generally allowed to use necessary means to make an arrest or defend themselves. However, they are bound by laws about when and how to use force.

This includes use of force only when non-violent means are ineffective or without any promise of achieving the intended result.

"The force used shall be proportional to the objective to be achieved, the seriousness of the offence, and the resistance of the person against whom it is used, and only to the extent necessary while adhering to the provisions of the law and the Standing Orders," the Police Act reads.