US, UK embassies raise concerns over human rights violations in Tanzania

The US Embassy and British High Commission in Tanzania have jointly raised concerns over the violation of human rights.

They said frequent lengthy pretrial detentions and shifting of charges are evidence of injustices.

The joint statement released on Friday also questioned how Tanzanian top investigative journalist Erick Kabendera was handled.

They said Kabendera was denied access to his lawyer in the early stages of his detention, which is contrary to Criminal Procedures Act.

The two urged the Tanzania government to guarantee due process to its citizens, which is a basic human right.