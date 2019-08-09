Students to stay home an extra week as state extends opening date over Census

In Summary

• Schools will now open on September 2 and the term will run till October 25.

by ABDI RIZACK Radar Journalist
News
09 August 2019 - 16:27
Education PS Belio Kipsang.
Education PS Belio Kipsang.
Image: FILE

Schools will open a week later than had been scheduled due to the planned Census.

The Ministry of Education on Friday said the Census coincided with the opening date for term 3 which was sloted for August 26.

However, the Census will run from the night of August 24 until August 31, coinciding with the opening date.

Schools will now open on September 2 and the term will run till October 25.

 The ministry said that KNBS wants there to be minimum movement of people so that they may get as many people in conventional households captured in the population data.

The Ministry therefore said it was important to reschedule the opening dates.

If you spend the night in Kenya on August 24, you will be counted whether you are a citizen or immigrant.

And if for some reason you miss out on what statisticians call the reference night, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics enumerators will still catch up with you by August 31.

KNBS director general Zachary Mwangi said the Sh18.5 billion budget will enable his team to count everyone and the figures will accurate and credible.

In 2009, census figures for Wajir, Garissa and Mandera counties were disputed and the row ended up in the High Court.

Enumerators will not only go to homes but also knock on hotel room doors.

Why this year's national census will be different

Intersex has been included as an option on the sex categories.
News
4 days ago

2019 Census: KNBS to divide Kenya into smaller units

The exercise will be undertaken during day time on all days including weekends.
News
3 months ago

KNBS recruits 164,700 staff ahead of 2019 census

The exercise set for August 24, 25 will cost tax payer Sh18.5 billion.
News
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ABDI RIZACK Radar Journalist
News
09 August 2019 - 16:27

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    11h ago Corridors of Power

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  3. Four dead and two injured in California stabbing rampage
    20h ago World

  4. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    2mo ago Africa

  5. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos