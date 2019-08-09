Students to stay home an extra week as state extends opening date over Census

Schools will open a week later than had been scheduled due to the planned Census.

The Ministry of Education on Friday said the Census coincided with the opening date for term 3 which was sloted for August 26.

However, the Census will run from the night of August 24 until August 31, coinciding with the opening date.

Schools will now open on September 2 and the term will run till October 25.

The ministry said that KNBS wants there to be minimum movement of people so that they may get as many people in conventional households captured in the population data.

The Ministry therefore said it was important to reschedule the opening dates.

If you spend the night in Kenya on August 24, you will be counted whether you are a citizen or immigrant.

And if for some reason you miss out on what statisticians call the reference night, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics enumerators will still catch up with you by August 31.

KNBS director general Zachary Mwangi said the Sh18.5 billion budget will enable his team to count everyone and the figures will accurate and credible.

In 2009, census figures for Wajir, Garissa and Mandera counties were disputed and the row ended up in the High Court.

Enumerators will not only go to homes but also knock on hotel room doors.