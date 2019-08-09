[PHOTO] Matiang'i unveils Kenya's first female elite SWAT crew

Kenya's first female Special Weapons and Tactics team graduated on Friday.

The group of 48 is the first of its kind in the country and the entire sub-Saharan Africa.

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i presided over their graduation at Ngong', saying it comes at a time when the country is seeking to handle emerging security threats and hostage crises.

“What we have witnessed today gives us confidence as the government that we have the capacity to protect our people and secure our country,” Matiang'i said.

The CS added that 48 commandos are not only ready to thwart terror threats and attacks, but can also enhance general security in the country.