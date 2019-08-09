BOOST IN SECURITY

[PHOTO] Matiang'i unveils Kenya's first female elite SWAT crew

In Summary

• The CS added that 48 commandos are not only ready to thwart terror threats and attacks but can also enhance general security in the country.

• The 48 commandos who were drawn from Administration Police Service have undergone through five months of physical and combat drilling

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
09 August 2019 - 15:09
The elite squad.
Image: COURTESY

Kenya's first female Special Weapons and Tactics team graduated on Friday.

The group of 48 is the first of its kind in the country and the entire sub-Saharan Africa.

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i presided over their graduation at Ngong', saying it comes at a time when the country is seeking to handle emerging security threats and hostage crises.

“What we have witnessed today gives us confidence as the government that we have the capacity to protect our people and secure our country,” Matiang'i said.

The CS added that 48 commandos are not only ready to thwart terror threats and attacks, but can also enhance general security in the country.

A member of the SWAT team at work.
Image: COURTESY

Matiang'i assured them of the government’s full support in their work through improved welfare, advanced training, and capacity building.

Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai was impressed by the crew's expertise and said that his office is committed to increase the contingent in the next intake.

The 48 commandos who were drawn from Administration Police Service have undergone through five months of physical and combat drilling, which is the first phase of their 15 months-long programme standardized training.

