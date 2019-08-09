Parliament baby saga

Parliament defends action on MP Zuleikha Hassan over baby in the House

Parliament had already furnished the creche in the House but was reluctant to employee caregivers to tend to Mps' babies.

• The Law Society of Kenya condemned the manner in which Parliament handled Zuleikha and her baby and asked the Parliamentary Service Commission to issue an apology to the MP.

by JAMES MBAKA Senior Political Writer
09 August 2019 - 18:28
Kwale Woman Rep Zuleikha Hassan at the creche near Parliament Buildings on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Kwale Woman Rep Zuleikha Hassan at the creche near Parliament Buildings on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Image: EZEKIEL AMING'A

Parliament has said it will not apologise for kicking out Kwale Women Representative Zuleikha Hassan from the chambers when she walked in with her five-month-old baby.

National Assembly clerk Micheal Sialai defended the August House's decision to expel Zuleikha on Wednesday saying by so doing Parliament was complying with its own rules of procedure.

“Parliament is self-regulating and has its own rules of procedure which are binding to all members. Unless those rules are otherwise reviewed, we owe nobody an apology,' Sialai told the Star.

The accounting officer of the National Assembly said Parliament had already furnished the creche in the House but was reluctant to employee caregivers to tend to Mps' babies.

“One thing we have not done,and I doubt we would ever do, is to hire someone to take care of the babies,” he added, calling upon Kenyans to understood Parliament's own rules.

Earlier, the Law Society of Kenya condemned the manner in which Parliament handled Zuleikha and her baby and asked the Parliamentary Service Commission to issue an apology to the MP.

LSK President  Allen Gichuhi demanded that the government provides policy directives to ensure compliance with the Breastfeeding Law and protection of lactating mothers at workplaces.

 
 

“The LSK strongly condemns the archaic act and terms it as grossly, unfair and discriminatory to not only the Member of Parliament but also to the infant,” LSK protested in a statement.

He went on: “To imagine that Zulekha and her infant were manhandled in the process is appalling and speaks volumes on the state of maternal and child health rights in Kenya vis a vis employment.”

LSK asked Parliament to lead by example and provide a conducive work environment for breastfeeding staff and have facilities for their comfort as required by law, to include but not limited to lactation centers.

But Sialai protested at LSK's harsh statement asking the body to respect Parliament's own rules set to ensure law and order in the House.

Business was temporarily disrupted in the National Assembly on Wednesday when Zuleikha walked in with a baby during proceedings.

Temporary House Deputy Speaker Christopher Omulele had a hectic time controlling MPs in the House as some engaged in a shouting match while others could be seen shoving each other.

She was later ordered out, with Omulele advising MPs to use facilities the Parliamentary Service Commission said it had provided for lactating mothers.

The facility is located at Red Cross building, just Opposite Parliament.

 

