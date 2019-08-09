'Missing' Dutch tycoon never Left — Immigration

The mystery surrounding the whereabouts of Dutch-born, Kenyan-based millionaire golfer Tob Cohen has continued to deepen.

Despite claims by his estranged wife that he had flown out of the country, the Immigration Department confirmed that he has not left Kenya.

Cohen, 71, was reported missing on July 19 but Directorate of Criminal Investigation detectives are yet to locate him and determine whether is dead or alive.

His phone has bee off since he went missing.

A source at the Immigration Department said they had combed through all passenger manifestos for outbound flights for possible dates but Cohen's name was not in any.

The senior official said Cohen was still in the country as there was no evidence indicating that he had left through any of the official exit points.

The Dutch Embassy said it has contacted Kenyan authorities to partner with the Netherlands police to speed up investigations.

“The Netherlands Embassy is not in a position to disclose any details of the case. The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in close contact with the family in the Netherlands about the case. The family is gravely concerned,” the embassy wrote in response questions from the Star.

The Star has established that after the disappearance was reported on the same day he went missing, his estranged wife, Sarah Wairimu Kamotho, told police at the Spring Valley Station that Cohen had travelled to Thailand for urgent medical attention.

Cohen’s lawyers led by Dunstan Omari and Judy Thongori wrote to the Inspector General of Police and DCI, saying that they suspect Cohen could have been abducted by people well known to him, with the cover-up of some police officers.

Cohen is in court trying to divorce Kamotho.

Cohen, a former CEO of Philips Electronics East Africa, is a longstanding member of the Muthaiga Golf Club.