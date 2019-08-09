Lang'ata cop slapped me in front of my wife, says former MP

Former Gatundu North MP Clement Waibara has claimed a police officer slapped him in the presence of his wife.

Waibara said the officer slapped him for asking the direction that would take him to Kenyatta National Hospital.

The officer, he said, is based at Lang'ata police station.

In his OB 59 /7/08/2019 at the station, Waibara said he was saved by another traffic officer following the assault in front his wife, two friends and the public.

Waibara was being driven by his wife Winnie Wairimu when he was assaulted near T-Mall along Lang'ata Road. He was with two other passengers.

A police report showed the officer started slapping the politician in the face and violently pushing him aside instead of assisting him, thereby occasioning him injuries on his left eye and cheek.

Waibara was elected Gatundu North MP in 2007 but lost the seat to Kigo Njenga during the 2013 elections.

