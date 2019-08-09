Kisumu DG faces cold nights over Sh1.4m rent arrears

Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathews Owili face eviction for nonpayment of Sh1.4 million accumulated rent.

The three-bedroom Oasis apartment belongs to the United Millers Limited.

The DG and Governor Anyang' Nyong’o live in apartments as they have no official residences.

Last month, United's management issued an eviction notice to the county government if the rent arrears are not fully settled. The monthly rent is Sh100,000 inclusive of tax.

A senior county official told the Star that the rent has not been paid for nine months.

United Millers property manager Jaiswal Mukesh downplayed the eviction but confirmed that Owili stays in the apartment.

He declined to give details. “Let us not highlight the matter because we want to handle it soberly as responsible citizens,” Mukesh said.

He, however, disclosed that county officials have been to his office and are acting on the issue. “In case of any development we will let you know,” the manager added.

We could not reach Owili for comment as calls to his number and text messages were unanswered.

Finance executive Nerry Achar said the matter has been exaggerated. “It has been handled internally and there is no cause for alarm. It has been sorted,” he said.

Owili and his allies have in the past claimed that he is being undermined.

Last month, former Kisumu Roads executive Vincent Kodera said the people of Nyakach will not play second fiddle in 2022 for governor’s seat. They will field a candidate.

Former Governor Jack Ranguma spent nearly Sh21 million on accommodation in a hotel.

Auditor-General Edward Ouko's 2013/14 financial year report disclosed that the county also paid Sh540,000 as the governor’s house rent.

It was unclear why he could not use his house as the county government renovated the official residence.

Many governors in Nyanza live in 3-5 star hotels in Kisumu instead of their homes lavishly renovated by county governments.

The audit said after being in the hotel for months, Ranguma moved into a new house in Kisumu, whose monthly rent was Sh250,000.

However, the Kisumu hotel still charged the county government Sh522,124 between July 9 and August 1, 2013.

A car was also hired for Ranguma at Sh25,000 a day, excluding Value Added Tax and fuel expenses.