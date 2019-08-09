Ipoa wants prisons to have facilities for gays, lesbians

Police cells and prisons will have facilities to accommodate lesbians and gays according to proposals by the Independent Police Oversight Authority.

Ipoa also wants civilians to hold positions in the National Police Service. Plans for the two proposals are at an advanced stage, the agency said on Thursday.

"We have to consider new developments in our society in relation to respect for human rights," commissioner Doreen Muthaura said.

The Ipoa officials were speaking in Nairobi during a breakfast meeting with editors.

They said appointing civilians to represent the public in the police service will enhance transparency and responsibility.

“One of the proposals on the table is to elect the officials into the National Police Service and the talks are at an advanced stage,” Muthaura said.

Ipoa said it has enhanced the relationship between the public and police officers. The move has resulted in the improvement of the NPS training manual with officers now having a better understanding of their roles.

“A police officer is responsible for his or her actions. A civilian must also respect the rule of law. Those mistreated have a right to move to court and be compensated,” commissioner J.M Waiganjo said.

The commissioners said President Uhuru Kenyatta and police bosses have supported changes in the service to ensure officer deliver on their mandate.

“We are not activists but an authority meant to professionalise the police service and ensure they enjoy a good relationship with the public. They are our brothers and sisters,” Waiganjo said.

Ipoa said that they have received 14,000 complaints and investigated 1,500 cases with investigations recommended in 6,000 other cases.

“We have already prosecuted six cases and we have around 60 in court. We all know how long it takes in the corridors of justice to prosecute,” Muthaura said.

Some 140 cases have been forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, another 12 to Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and 800 to the police internal audit unit. Another 1,300 cases have been forwarded to the national police service.

"Police reforms are a process and we will be moving towards fulfilling what is best for the police and the public," chairperson Ann Makori said.

edited by peter obuya