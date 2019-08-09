Editors guild launches a book for media issues

The Kenya Editors Guild has launched a book for industry practitioners and stakeholders to interrogate and analyse issues.

The Kenya Journalism Review provides space for the articulation of issues affecting the media industry and journalism.

Media funding, regulation, journalism training, audience measurement, crime reporting, and newsroom leadership are among the issues covered in the first Issue.

Speaking during the launch, Kenya Editor's Guild President Churchill Otieno said Kenya Journalism Review offers an opportunity to interrogate and write on various issues affecting the media industry.

"The Kenya Journalism Review is a publication for serious, well researched and in-depth articles on issues affecting the media and journalism. We will use the Review as a reference for good, ethical and professional practice given the knowledge and expertise of the various authors," he said.

He added, "The publication belongs to journalists and they will be given the space and autonomy to write on whatever issue they wish as long as it’s about what is affecting the industry".

Contributors include current and former editors, scholars and industry and other experts.

The publication will be guided by an Editorial Board, which currently comprises serving and former editors and scholars: Joseph Odindo (chairman), Churchill Otieno, Wangethi Mwangi, Mutuma Mathiu, Macharia Gaitho, Ochieng Rapuro, Pamella Sittoni, Christine Nguku, Joe Ageyo, George Nyabuga, Arthur Okwemba and Rosalia Omungo.