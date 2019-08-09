DPP okays prosecution of trader Kariuki over Sh41bn tax evasion

• Investigators found 80 drums of unaccustomed ethanol each of 250 litres.
• The suspects face eight charges over unaccustomed goods and possession of counterfeit excise stamps.
The Director of Public Prosecutions has approved the prosecution of businessman Humphrey Kariuki and 10 others over tax-related crimes.
Noordin Haji yesterday said Wow Beverages Limited/Africa Spirits Limited, in which Kariuki is a director, had not paid Sh41.5 billion taxes.
“Consequently, I have today directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to cause the arrest and immediate arraignment of the suspects,” the DPP ordered.
The suspects face eight tax evasion charges.
Kariuki's co-directors are Stuart Herd, Peter Njenga, Robert Murithi and Geoffrey Kinoti. The other suspects are Africa Spirits managers Seth Prabhu (assistant production manager), Kepha Githu (tax manager), Simon (shift manager) and truck driver Eric Nzomba.
“Some of the parties were given an opportunity to settle the matter with the Kenya Revenue Authority but the process was unsuccessful,” Haji said.
The impending arrests follow six months of investigations at the WOW Beverages/African Spirits, which kicked off at the begging of the year.
"On January 30 2019, officers from the DCI received information that a truck registration number KCD 072F and a trailer registration number ZF 3996 was suspected of transporting unaccustomed goods. After conducting the surveillance, the officers trailed the truck and the trailer to the premises of the Africa Spirits Limited/WOW Beverages Limited where they intercepted it,” Haji said.
A multi-agency team comprising DCI and Kenya Revenue Authority officers found a consignment of 80 drums of suspected unaccustomed ethanol each of 250 litres.
The detectives also found counterfeit excise stamp of 880 reels each containing 24,000 pieces, 41, 000 cartons containing 1.2 million assorted alcoholic drinks affixed with counterfeit excise stamps.
The suspects will be charged with being in possession of unaccustomed goods, fraud in relation to tax and aiding the commission of a tax offence and being in possession of counterfeit excise stamps. Other charges are being in possession of excisable goods affixed with counterfeit excise stamps and failing to pay taxes.