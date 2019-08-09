DPP okays prosecution of trader Kariuki over Sh41bn tax evasion

The Director of Public Prosecutions has approved the prosecution of businessman Humphrey Kariuki and 10 others over tax-related crimes.

Noordin Haji yesterday said Wow Beverages Limited/Africa Spirits Limited, in which Kariuki is a director, had not paid Sh41.5 billion taxes.

“Consequently, I have today directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to cause the arrest and immediate arraignment of the suspects,” the DPP ordered.

The suspects face eight tax evasion charges.

Kariuki's co-directors are Stuart Herd, Peter Njenga, Robert Murithi and Geoffrey Kinoti. The other suspects are Africa Spirits managers Seth Prabhu (assistant production manager), Kepha Githu (tax manager), Simon (shift manager) and truck driver Eric Nzomba.

“Some of the parties were given an opportunity to settle the matter with the Kenya Revenue Authority but the process was unsuccessful,” Haji said.

The impending arrests follow six months of investigations at the WOW Beverages/African Spirits, which kicked off at the begging of the year.