DCI to probe Joe Mwangi over allegations of exploiting child star Wendy Waeni

• Wendy said her mother sells sweets and cigarettes late at night to raise money to pay rent.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
09 August 2019 - 18:11
Detectives based at Child Protection Unit have started probing a case in which a child star's manager is accused of exploiting her.

Wendy Waeni has accused Joe Mwangi, her former manager, of exploiting her. 

The DCI office, through its Twitter account, on Friday confirmed that investigations have started, adding that action will be taken should Mwangi be found guilty.

 
 

KOT have been calling for the arrest of Mwangi after her interview with Citizen TV's Jeff Koinange in which she said she has never received money despite touring the world with Mwangi.

" I have performed all over the world but I’ve never gotten a penny from it and that is because of my previous manager," Wendy said during the Wednesday interview.

The girl said she lives in a single room with her mother in Nairobi's Huruma estate.

Wendy is a gymnast and Unicef Ambassador and has performed for Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta and Paul Kagame of Rwanda.

Wendy said her mother sells sweets and cigarettes late at night to raise money to pay rent.

Mwangi has however denied claims that he has been travelling with her during world tours.
1 day ago
