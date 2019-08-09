Court acquits man accused of attempted arson at Lion Place

A Kibera court on Thursday acquitted a man who was accused of attempting to burned down Lions Place building in Westlands.

Stephen Osore was released by senior principal magistrate Derrick Kuto after the prosecution failed to prove the arson case against him.

The prosecution called four witnesses before closing the case.

Osore was accused of unlawfully lighting fire at Lions Place on August 8 last year.

Police officer Alwiga Julius told the court he found Osore detained after he was tied with ropes at the premises after he was sent by his boss to the scene.

Julius is based at Parklands police station.

Another witness said friends informed him the accused hurled explosives at the building but told the court he never saw the suspect setting the building on fire.

The accused said he was assaulted by officers and G4s security guards manning the building forcing him t fight for his rights. Osore said they caused him bodily harm. He told the court the case was fixed against him.

Kuto on Thursday said the accused person was innocent and never committed the offence. He said witnesses gave contradictory evidence and that the exhibits produced were not able to link the accused to the crime.

The prosecution had tabled a candle and a matchbox as exhibit. "I therefore acquit the accused person, having found that he is innocent in all the charges. He is free and in liberty," Kuto ruled

