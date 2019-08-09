Brothers kill prefect over mother tongue, get probation

Never underestimate the importance of speaking English or Kiswahili in school — and the consequences of not speaking it.

Two primary school pupils in Kericho have been convicted of manslaughter and placed on two years' probation for beating a school prefect to death. They pleaded guilty.

Reason: the prefect said he would report the younger boy, 14, for speaking his mother tongue instead of the required English or Kiswahili. And he would be punished for the infraction.

The boy then attacked the Standard 7 prefect; his elder brother, 16, saw the fight and joined in beating the prefect.

Together they beat and kicked the boy until he fell unconscious. He died in hospital.

The younger brother told the court he was annoyed that the victim had listed him for punishment for speaking in his mother tongue.