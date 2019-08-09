Another Masinde Muliro University student found dead

A 22-year-old fourth-year Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (Mmust) student was found dead on Wednesday evening.

Belinda Akeyo Achieng had just completed her industrial attachment. She was a Bachelor of Education student.

She is the sixth Mmust student to die in eight months in unexplained circumstances.

Charles Ochieng said Belinda's friends unsuccessfully tried to reach her by phone on Tuesday evening.

They went to her Lurambi estate house on Wednesday at 7pm and found the door locked from inside.

“We alerted the caretaker who called the police. We found her lifeless body on the floor and blood oozing from her mouth and private parts,” Ochieng said.

Masinde Muliro University Students Organisation (Mmuso) president Vincent Lumala said the death was shocking as they buried another student who had also died under unexplained circumstances two weeks ago.

Kakamega county police boss Bernard Muli said the death was being investigated.

“I will be meeting with university management. We want to know why MMUST students are dying at such an alarming rate. We have to bring this to an end,” Muli said.