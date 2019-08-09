Alcohol firm directors accused of tax evasion granted Sh10m bail

Directors of African Spirits company have denied charges of tax evasion of more than Sh40 billion.

They are Peter Njenga, Robert Mureithi and Kepha Githu.

They were on Friday granted Sh20 million bond each with a surety of a similar amount with alternative bail of Sh10 million each.

One of the directors, Humphrey Kariuki, did not take plea.

The prosecution is seeking summons against him and four others.

On Thursday, DCI George Kinoti said that he will be be applying for an international arrest warrant and is currently seeking the help of Interpol to arrest and detain Kariuki wherever he is found.

The billionaire businessman is out of the country as he holds dual citizenship with Cyprus.

The court issued a summons against Kariuki and three others to appear in court and take plea.

In a second file, the accused persons were granted Sh500,000 bail each.

They were charged with being in possession of uncustomised goods.

The goods were 80 drums of ethanol, each with 250 litres.

In the third file, the accused persons are charged with being in possession of counterfeit excise duty stamps.

Several other counts have the charge of being in possession of excisable goods affixed with counterfeit excise stamps.

The three have been granted Sh500,000 bail each for the third file.

They are required to deposit their passports in court.

The three who appeared in court were granted Sh11 million bail each.

The court has issued summons for the other accused persons who did not appear in court.

DPP Noordin Haji on Thursday called for the arrest of WOW beverages and Africa Spirits directors over tax evasion, forgery and possession of unaccustomed and possession of counterfeit goods.

On June 30, officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations received information that a truck and a trailer were transporting unaccustomed goods.

After surveillance, the truck was trailed to the premises of Africa Spirits Limited and WOW Beverages Limited where the haul was intercepted.

A joint operation led by Kenya Revenue Authority and sleuths from DCI led to the discovery of 80 drums of suspected uncustomed ethanol weighing two hundred and fifty litres.

The truck together with the premises was secured as a crime scene by the joint operations team.

Tests from the government chemist confirmed that the consignment was indeed ethanol.

According to DPP, Counterfeits exercise stamps containing 24,000 pieces with 880 reels were also recovered at the scene.

The multi-agency operation also recovered cartons containing 1,251,090 assorted alcoholic drinks affixed with the counterfeit stamps

Further investigation revealed an elaborate tax evasion and money laundering scheme where KRA was directed to conduct a detailed audit and submit the report to the ODPP.

From the report submitted by KRA, the beverage companies had evaded tax payment amounting to Sh41.5 billion.

Haji ordered the arrest of directors of WOW - Kariuki, Stuart Gerald, Robert Thinji Muriithi and Africa Spirits directors.