TAX EVASION, FORGERY CHARGES

Alcohol firm directors accused of tax evasion granted Sh10m bail

In Summary

• DPP indicated that the directors of the beverage companies evaded tax payment and committed fraud contravening section 104 and 105 of the Tax Procedures Act.

• On June 30, officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations received information that a truck and a trailer were transporting unaccustomed goods.

by FAITH NYASUGUTA
News
09 August 2019 - 13:16
The entrance to the Africa Spirits Company and WOW Beerages in Thika.
The entrance to the Africa Spirits Company and WOW Beerages in Thika.
Image: COURTESY

Directors of African Spirits company have denied charges of  tax evasion of more than Sh40 billion.

They are Peter Njenga, Robert Mureithi and Kepha Githu.

They were on Friday granted Sh20 million bond each with a surety of a similar amount with alternative bail of Sh10 million each.

One of the directors, Humphrey Kariuki, did not take plea.

The prosecution is seeking summons against him and four others.

On Thursday, DCI George Kinoti said that he will be be applying for an international arrest warrant and is currently seeking the help of Interpol to arrest and detain Kariuki wherever he is found.

The billionaire businessman is out of the country as he holds dual citizenship with Cyprus.

The court issued a summons against Kariuki and three others to appear in court and take plea.

In a second file, the accused persons were granted Sh500,000 bail each.

They were charged with being in possession of uncustomised goods.

The goods were 80 drums of ethanol, each with 250 litres.

In the third file, the accused persons are charged with being in possession of counterfeit excise duty stamps.

Several other counts have the charge of being in possession of excisable goods affixed with counterfeit excise stamps.

The three have been granted Sh500,000 bail each for the third file.

They are required to deposit their passports in court.

The three who appeared in court were granted Sh11 million bail each.

The court has issued summons for the other accused persons who did not appear in court.

DPP Noordin Haji on Thursday called for the arrest of WOW beverages and Africa Spirits directors over tax evasion, forgery and possession of unaccustomed and possession of counterfeit goods.

On June 30, officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations received information that a truck and a trailer were transporting unaccustomed goods.

 

After surveillance, the truck was trailed to the premises of Africa Spirits Limited and WOW Beverages Limited where the haul was intercepted.

 

A joint operation led by Kenya Revenue Authority and sleuths from DCI led to the discovery of 80 drums of suspected uncustomed ethanol weighing two hundred and fifty litres.

The truck together with the premises was secured as a crime scene by the joint operations team.

Tests from the government chemist confirmed that the consignment was indeed ethanol.

According to DPP, Counterfeits exercise stamps containing 24,000 pieces with 880 reels were also recovered at the scene.

The multi-agency operation also recovered cartons containing 1,251,090 assorted alcoholic drinks affixed with the counterfeit stamps

Further investigation revealed an elaborate tax evasion and money laundering scheme where KRA was directed to conduct a detailed audit and submit the report to the ODPP.

From the report submitted by KRA, the beverage companies had evaded tax payment amounting to Sh41.5 billion.

Haji ordered the arrest of directors of WOW - Kariuki, Stuart Gerald, Robert Thinji Muriithi and Africa Spirits directors.

More:

DPP orders arrest of billionaire Humphrey Kariuki and others over tax evasion

Haji said he had enough evidence to prosecute them over tax evasion and forgery.
News
1 day ago

State closes Thika brewer over tax evasion, fake liquor

The government has closed Africa Spirits Limited, a liquor manufacturing company in Thika, over claims of massive tax evasion and production of ...
News
5 months ago

Liquor maker’s accounts frozen over tax evasion

Tycoon Humphrey Kariuki has suffered a major setback after the High Court yesterday froze three of his company’s bank accounts.Anti-corruption judge ...
News
5 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by FAITH NYASUGUTA
News
09 August 2019 - 13:16

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    9h ago Corridors of Power

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  3. Four dead and two injured in California stabbing rampage
    18h ago World

  4. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    2mo ago Africa

  5. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos