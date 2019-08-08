TRAGEDY

Two sleeping Embu children perish in fire

Their mother Perpetua Njiru and neighbours tried to save them in vain

• Nothing was salvaged from house as Embu fire brigade arrived late

• Incident reported to have occurred past midnight

by REUBEN GITHINJI Corespondent, Embu
08 August 2019 - 00:00
Embu Level 5 Teaching and Referral Hospital
BODIES PRESERVED: Embu Level 5 Teaching and Referral Hospital
Image: REUBEN GITHINJI

Two children who were asleep died in Embu county on Tuesday night in a fire allegedly caused by a leaking gas cylinder.

Nine-year-old Bakhita Wanjiru and her brother Jim Alpha died in Kiriari sublocation in Embu North subcounty during the incident reported occurred past midnight.

Their mother Perpetua Njiru and neighbours tried to save them in vain.

Nothing was salvaged from the house as the Embu fire brigade arrived late.

The matter was reported at Manyatta police station and officers went to the scene to conduct investigations.

The bodies of the two children were removed to the Embu Level 5 Hospital mortuary.

Police said a postmortem will be conducted on the bodies to determine the cause of death.

