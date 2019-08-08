FIVE GOATS RECOVERED

Suspected thieves escape lynching in Mwingi

Police arrived in time to save three from mob baying for their blood

by LINAH MUSANGI
News
08 August 2019 - 00:00
Image: LINAH MUSANGI

Three suspected thieves got a thorough beating in Mboru in Mwingi town after they were cornered with five stolen goats.

Police arrived on time to save them from lynching by the angry mob.

The five goats were said to be among tens which have gone missing in unclear circumstances in the past two months.

The three men were tracked down by residents following reports that goats were disappearing in the area.

One of the suspects hails from Kithyoko in Machakos county and was said to have contracted local boys to steal items which he would buy from them at low price.

Residents asked security officers to step up efforts to end robbery that is rampant in Mwingi.

Samuel Mutito, the owner the recovered goats, urged Mwingi police to beef up security for the residents. He said he feared matters will get worse if the situation is not arrested.

