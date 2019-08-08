Sonko receives global award in Dubai for social change

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was on Wednesday awarded an honorary doctorate of Excellence by the European Digital University at the University of Dubai.

Director of Communications Elkana Jacob told the Star in a phone call interview that the degree was awarded to Sonko for his positive role in changing the society.

"The Doctor of Excellence Honoris Causa is a recognized mark of professional excellence and ability, outstanding professional career, services to the humankind and international achievements," he said.

Dressed in a crimson red gown and a matching graduation cap, the Nairobi County boss expressed his gratitude in his thanksgiving speech in Dubai University campus.

"When I embarked on these community initiatives, I at no point imagined that one day my little efforts would attract global recognition," Sonko said.

Sonko said the recognition has challenged him to do more for the community.

"I'm therefore deeply challenged to do more, beyond my official duties as a governor and I take this responsibility to extend the challenge to you all to serve your community beyond your individual capacity," he said.

Chancellor of the European Digital University Prof.Sidhic A. Muhammed said without service to mankind, life is meaningless.

"The quality of life is increased when we help each other out," Muhammed said.

Sonko in February was appointed the Good Deeds ambassador by the Good Deeds Global, an Israeli-based organisation for his generosity in helping the needy.