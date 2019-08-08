Slum Sheikh denied bond on grounds of evidence tampering

A Sheikh facing defilement charges will remain in custody until the complainant testifies.

Senior Kibera resident magistrate Renee Kitagwa on Wednesday declined to review a bond request by Sheikh Suleiman after prosecution proved that he is capable of interfering with evidence.

Suleiman is accused of defiling the minor by luring her with gifts and threatening her.

He is believed to have committed the offence from 2016 up to the time of his arrest in May. He had been charged with incest but a rights lobby protested and the charges were changed.

He was also charged with indecently touching the private parts of the minor.

The accused was arrested after Nubian Rights Forum was informed of what had happened to the girl. A medical report from Nairobi Women's Hospital showed the Standard 6 girl is three months pregnant.

The report showed the girl suffered bruises on her private parts, an indication of frequent and violent defilement.

The court declined the accused's request to be released on bond.

On Wednesday, the prosecution said the minor was sick and asked the court to set another date for her testify.

The accused was detained at the Industrial Area prison.

