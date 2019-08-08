CHARGED WITH DEFILEMENT

Slum Sheikh denied bond on grounds of evidence tampering

Prosecution objected bond after a group of unknown people were seen looking for the complainant at her house

In Summary

• Prosecution proves accused is capable of interfering with evidence being an influential figure. 

• He is accused of defiling the 13-year-old and getting her pregnant. 

by CLAUSE MASIKA
08 August 2019 - 00:00
Sheikh Suleiman at Kibera court on August 7
CUSTODY: Sheikh Suleiman at Kibera court on August 7
Image: CLAUSE MASIKA

A Sheikh facing defilement charges will remain in custody until the complainant testifies.

Senior Kibera resident magistrate Renee Kitagwa on Wednesday declined to review a bond request by Sheikh Suleiman after prosecution proved that he is capable of interfering with evidence.

Suleiman is accused of defiling the minor by luring her with gifts and threatening her.

He is believed to have committed the offence from 2016 up to the time of his arrest in May. He had been charged with incest but a rights lobby protested and the charges were changed.

He was also charged with indecently touching the private parts of the minor. 

The accused was arrested after Nubian Rights Forum was informed of what had happened to the girl. A medical report from Nairobi Women's Hospital showed the Standard 6 girl is three months pregnant.

The report showed the girl suffered bruises on her private parts, an indication of frequent and violent defilement.

The court declined the accused's request to be released on bond.

On Wednesday, the prosecution said the minor was sick and asked the court to set another date for her testify.

The accused was detained at the Industrial Area prison.

