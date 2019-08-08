Runyenjes MP wants teachers retired at 50

Runyenjes MP Eric Muchangi wants teachers' retirement age slashed to 50 years to pave the way for unemployed youths.

The legal retirement age for civil servants is 60.

Muchangi on Wednesday said there is a glut of unemployed teachers.

"We have many young people who are educated but have stayed out in the cold for a very long time searching for jobs," the legislator said in Embu.

He said it is senseless for a 60-year-old teacher to teach three-year-old pupils while there are other people who have the energy and can resonate better with pupils.

"They are blessed to be 60 and still teaching in our schools. Unfortunately, you will find they are teaching in PP1 and PP2," he said.

The youthful parliamentarian said it would be logical for the government to lower the retirement age to 50 years.

"There are people who finished school and are aged 40 or 45 and are still searching for teaching jobs," he said.