[PHOTOS] Hillary Barchok sworn in as Bomet Governor

In Summary
•The late governor Laboso was sworn in at the same venue in August 2017.
• Deputy President William Ruto was among leaders who witnessed him being sworn in.
Hillary Kipngeno Barchok has officially been sworn in as the third Governor of Bomet County.
High Court judge George Dullu presided over the occasion on Thursday at Bomet Green Stadium which in Sotik Constituency.
Deputy President William Ruto was among leaders who witnessed the swearing-in.
Barchok was the deputy governor to the late Joyce Laboso who succumbed to cancer on July 29th.
The late governor Laboso was sworn in at the same venue in August 2017.
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES