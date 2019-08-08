CHANGE OF GUARD

[PHOTOS] Hillary Barchok sworn in as Bomet Governor

In Summary

•The late governor Laboso was sworn in at the same venue in August 2017.

• Deputy President William Ruto was among leaders who witnessed him being sworn in.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
08 August 2019 - 12:15
Incoming Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok being sworn in to office by Kericho high Court Judge George Dulu at Bomet Stadium on August 8, 2019.
Incoming Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok being sworn in to office by Kericho high Court Judge George Dulu at Bomet Stadium on August 8, 2019.
Image: FELIX KIPKEMOI

Hillary Kipngeno Barchok has officially been sworn in as the third Governor of Bomet County.

Hillary Barchok and other leaders led by Deputy President William Ruto at the Bomet Green Stadium on Thursday, Auguts 8, 2019.
Hillary Barchok and other leaders led by Deputy President William Ruto at the Bomet Green Stadium on Thursday, Auguts 8, 2019.
Image: FELIX KIPKEMOI

High Court judge George Dullu presided over the occasion on Thursday at Bomet Green Stadium which in Sotik Constituency.

Bomet Governor Hilary Barchok shows to the crowd the certificate of office during the swearing ceremony at Bomet Green stadium on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Bomet Governor Hilary Barchok shows to the crowd the certificate of office during the swearing ceremony at Bomet Green stadium on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Image: KIPYEGON CHIRCHIR / BGPS
 

Deputy President William Ruto was among leaders who witnessed the swearing-in.

Bomet Governor Dr Hilary Barchok signs certificate of office during the swearing in ceremony as the third at Bomet Green stadium on Thursday on August 8, 2019.
Bomet Governor Dr Hilary Barchok signs certificate of office during the swearing in ceremony as the third at Bomet Green stadium on Thursday on August 8, 2019.
Image: KIPYEGON CHIRCHIR / BGPS

Barchok was the deputy governor to the late Joyce Laboso who succumbed to cancer on July 29th.

The late governor Laboso was sworn in at the same venue in August 2017.

More:

Hillary Barchok to be sworn in as Bomet Governor next week

The event will take place at the Bomet Green Stadium.
News
4 days ago

All eyes on Barchok who will replace Laboso

Barchok is a specialist in curriculum development, married with 3 kids.
News
1 week ago

Bomet Govenor Joyce Laboso is dead

She had been at Nairobi Hospital ICU.
News
1 week ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
08 August 2019 - 12:15

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    7h ago Corridors of Power

  3. Bobi Wine charged with annoying Museveni
    1d ago Africa

  4. In Somalia, 'good news does not sell'
    1d ago Big Read

Latest Videos