Officer who shot at traffic cop to face attempted murder charge

A police constable who fired at a Traffic Police officer faces charges of attempted murder and aiding a prisoner to escape.

Abel Musati of Kamkunji police station was arrested after he allegedly committed offences in Starehe subcounty on Tuesday.

Nairobi regional police commander Philip Ndolo termed the incident as unacceptable.

According to Ndolo Traffic Officer Hillary Korir, deployed at General Waruinge road near Starehe Boys Centre, arrested the driver of a 14-seater matatu for driving without clearance from the Transport Licencing Board.

Korir then boarded the Toyota Hiace to escort it to Pangani police station for booking.

Along the way, the driver made a call to a person he claimed was the owner of the vehicle.

On arriving at Kariokor Roundabout, Musati who was in full police uniform and armed with an AK 47 intercepted the vehicle and pulled his fellow officer out of the vehicle, Ndolo said.

Ndolo told the Star on phone that the suspect further ordered the driver to drive off as he fired one round to Korir.

“Later on, Musati was arrested and disarmed. He was taken into lawful custody pending his arraignment,” he said.

Elsewhere, five people were on Wednesday arrested for allegedly stealing Sh2 million worth goods in Nairobi.

Duncan Kihumba, 41, Stephen Ng'ang'a, 39, Patrick Mwangi, 38, Anthony Kimani, 23, and Edward Mwangi, 34, were arrested by detectives in Utawala and Thome Estates for stealing the goods from Cornstar Maize Millers in Makuyu.

Police recovered 387 bales of Cornstar Flour and other assorted items which will be used as exhibits.

The officers said three other suspects connected to the robbery had earlier been arrested and charged.

The suspects have been detained pending their arraignment once the investigations are complete.

