Notorious Kiambu gangster shot dead

• Gitau was nabbed at his hideout in Kariobangi South.
• A pistol with 18 rounds of ammunition was recovered.
An armed robber was on Thursday shot dead by the Special Crime Prevention Unit detectives.
According to the DCI, David Gitau Kimani has been terrorising the residents of Togoni, Kiambu County.
The robber was nabbed at his hideout in Kariobangi South near Dr.Mwenje School.
The detectives ambushed him at the rental where he defied orders to surrender and fired eight rounds making the detectives fire back.
At the time of the ambush, Gitau was in the company of an unknown lady who was fatally injured.
A pistol with 18 rounds of ammunition was recovered at the scene.