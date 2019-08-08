LSK president defends Ombeta, says he has valid licence

LSK president Allen Gichuhi has dismissed claims that Cliff Ombeta is not registered as a lawyer in Kenya.

On Thursday, Stephen Ongaro, representing the LSK, told Justice Jessie Lessit that they have been following the Willie Kimani's murder trial and Ombeta's certificate had been withdrawn.

Ongaro had said that Ombeta does not have enough LSK points to practice law in the country.

However, Gichuhi said that Ombeta has a valid licence and the lawyer should have consulted LSK before misleading the court.

He says he has not said anything to anyone concerning that matter.

According to Gichuhi, Stephen Ongaro should have gone to LSK and taken documents showing that Ombeta is indeed registered.