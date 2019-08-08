ON HER BIRTHDAY

Kenyan girl dies in Dubai after leaving house at night

She is said to have left to meet someone as it was her birthday

In Summary

• Former NIBS college student left her job at 67 Airport Hotel as a waiter before heading to Dubai. 

• Dubai police autopsy indicates that she slipped and drowned; body found on the beach. 

by IMENDE BENJAMIN News Reporter
News
08 August 2019 - 00:00
Suzan Makena
FOUND ON THE BEACH: Suzan Makena
Image: COURTESY

A Nyeri woman died under unclear circumstances in Dubai after reportedly leaving her house at 3am on Wednesday last week to meet someone. 

The body of the 22-year-old Suzan Makena was found in the sea that Wednesday morning, which was coincidentally her birthday. 

Friends and family members are coming to terms with the death of Makena who left the country five months ago.  

“Postmortem results from Dubai police show that Suzie slipped and drowned. She was found at 8am on July 31,” Njambi, who worked with her, said.

Makena left Kenya in April to work in a Dubai hotel. Our efforts to get a comment from her sister and friends failed although they had promised to respond. 

“We can't talk right now, allow me to get back later,” her sister told the Star by phone.

Her family and friends learned of her death from her roommates after the police confirmed to the family last Friday that Makena's body had been picked as that of an unknown person.

"On Wednesday (last week), she had little rest with roommates but because it was her birthday, she was going to meet someone later. But her phone went off later," a close family member told the Star.

"Her sister, who lives in Dubai, reported the matter to agencies. Unluckily, Friday rumours spread that a woman's body had been found at the beach." 

Since then, the family and friends in Kenya have been told contradicting stories surrounding the death. 

"I will not say what happened to Makena in Dubai," a friend who attended the fundraising committee on Tuesday told her friends. 

The former NIBS college student left her job at 67 Airport Hotel as a waiter before heading to Dubai. 

The friends have started a hashtag #bringbackMakena and a pay bill to collect Sh500,000 to bring her remains home.

Edited by R.Wamochie 

Suzan Makena
DIED ON HER BIRTHDAY: Suzan Makena
Image: COURTESY
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by IMENDE BENJAMIN News Reporter
News
08 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    20h ago Corridors of Power

  2. In Somalia, 'good news does not sell'
    20h ago Big Read

  3. Bobi Wine charged with annoying Museveni
    1d ago Africa

  4. Nigerian star Tekno arrested for traffic 'strip dance'
    16h ago Africa

  5. Your Wednesday Breakfast Briefing
    18h ago Breakfast Briefing

Latest Videos