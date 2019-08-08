Kenya Editors Guild launches quarterly publication

The Kenya Editors’ Guild on Thursday announced the launch of a quarterly publication, the Kenya Journalism Review.

The publication was launched at the start of the two-day Annual Media Summit organised by the Media Council of Kenya.

The publication provides space for the articulation of issues affecting the media industry and journalism.

Among the issues covered in the first issue include media funding, regulation, journalism training, audience measurement, crime reporting, and newsroom leadership.

The President of the Kenya Editors’ Guild, Mr. Churchill Otieno said during the launch that the Kenya Journalism Review offers an opportunity to interrogate and write on various issues affecting the media industry.

“The Kenya Journalism Review is a publication for serious, well researched and in-depth articles on issues affecting the media and journalism.

"We will use the Review as a reference for good, ethical and professional practice given the knowledge and expertise of the various authors."

"The publication belongs to journalists and they will be given the space and autonomy to write on whatever issue they wish as long as it’s about what is affecting the industry,” reiterated Mr. Otieno.

Contributors include current and former editors, scholars and industry players and other experts.

The publication will be guided by an Editorial Board including serving and former editors and scholars: Joseph Odindo (chairman), Churchill Otieno, Wangethi Mwangi, Mutuma Mathiu, Macharia Gaitho, Ochieng Rapuro, Pamella Sittoni, Christine Nguku, Joe Ageyo, George Nyabuga, Arthur Okwemba and Rosalia Omungo.