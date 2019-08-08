Kakamega cop commits suicide at station

A police officer from Matunda police station in Kakamega committed suicide on Thursday.

Nzoia police patrol base boss Jomo Japya said that while at his house, he heard a gun shot from the report office direction.

He called other officers and they headed to the report office where they found Richard Wahome, who was on duty, lying down in a pool of blood after committed suicide by shooting himself with his rifle AK 47 S/NO. 794007.

Two empty cartridges were recovered at the scene.

He said that investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of death.