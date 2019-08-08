How Joe Mwangi tried to exploit Wendy, Sifuna reveals

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has revealed how Joe Mwangi once approached him to alter the name on the cheque issued to Wendy Waeni.

Sifuna in a tweet on Thursday confessed that the teenage acrobat Waeni approached ODM to help her buy acrobatic equipment for her games which ODM obliged and drew a cheque for her foundation.

Her then-manager Mwangi, however, approached Sifuna to change the name in the cheque to his name, a request he refuted.

"One time Wendy came to Orange house and we cut a cheque for her foundation to buy some play stuff. Weeks later Joe Mwangi came asking us to change it and write the cheque in his name. I canceled the whole thing, "reads part of the tweet.

Sifuna's revelation comes after Waeni on JKL on Wednesday, lamented on how her ex-manager exploited her.

The globally-recognized gymnast and Unicef Ambassador said she performed across the world, but Mwangi did not give her or her family a penny.

She blamed her ex-manager for making away with all the money.