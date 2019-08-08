Former KNH employee charged with forgery

A former employee of Kenyatta National Hospital on Wednesday was charged with forging a document with intent to defraud the facility.

Benard Musau denied the charges before Kibera senior principal magistrate Derrick Kuto. He said a doctor helped him forge the document.

"My doctor signed the document for me," he told the court.

Musau is accused of committing the offence on July 15 while at the hospital premises. He was arrested after the hospital security guards on normal patrol suspected him after they saw him making numerous calls at the premises.

The guards, with the help of their colleagues, arrested him and on inspecting him, found the documents purported to have been signed by the hospital management.

On inquiring from the doctor in charge, it was established that the documents were fake, leading to his arraignment.

Kuto released him on Sh300,000 bond with a bail of the same amount.

The matter will be mentioned on August 26 for him to be given witness statements and documentary evidence. The hearing was set for October 3.

Edited by R.Wamochie