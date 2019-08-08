INTENT TO DEFRAUD

Former KNH employee charged with forgery

Accused says a doctor signed the document, denies charges

In Summary

• Security guards at the hospital suspected him after they saw him making numerous calls at the premises. 

• On inspection, they found the documents purported to have been signed by the management. 

by CLAUSE MASIKA
News
08 August 2019 - 00:00
Benard Musau in a Kibera court on August 7
'NOT GUILTY': Benard Musau in a Kibera court on August 7
Image: CLAUSE MASIKA

A former employee of Kenyatta National Hospital on Wednesday was charged with forging a document with intent to defraud the facility. 

Benard Musau denied the charges before Kibera senior principal magistrate Derrick Kuto. He said a doctor helped him forge the document.

"My doctor signed the document for me," he told the court. 

Musau is accused of committing the offence on July 15 while at the hospital premises. He was arrested after the hospital security guards on normal patrol suspected him after they saw him making numerous calls at the premises. 

The guards, with the help of their colleagues, arrested him and on inspecting him, found the documents purported to have been signed by the hospital management. 

On inquiring from the doctor in charge, it was established that the documents were fake, leading to his arraignment. 

Kuto released him on Sh300,000 bond with a bail of the same amount. 

The matter will be mentioned on August 26 for him to be given witness statements and documentary evidence. The hearing was set for October 3. 

Edited by R.Wamochie 

MORE:

Fake KDF captain to stay in police cells over forgery

The investigating officer told the court he needed time for more extensive investigations.
News
2 months ago

KDF officer in court for forgery, Sh1.3 million fraud

Allegedly pretended a letter recommending disbursement of the money was issued by Defence ministry.
News
1 day ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CLAUSE MASIKA
News
08 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    20h ago Corridors of Power

  2. In Somalia, 'good news does not sell'
    20h ago Big Read

  3. Bobi Wine charged with annoying Museveni
    1d ago Africa

  4. Nigerian star Tekno arrested for traffic 'strip dance'
    16h ago Africa

  5. Your Wednesday Breakfast Briefing
    18h ago Breakfast Briefing

Latest Videos